Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Sonic The Hedgehog

2. (-) The Invisible Man

3. (2) Parasite

4. (-) The Gentlemen

5. (3) Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)

6. (4) Brahms: The Boy II

7. (-) The Closet

8. (5) Hitman Agent Jun

9. (7) 1917

10. (8) Bad Boys For Life

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Invisible Man

2. (1) Sonic The Hedgehog

3. (2) The Call Of The Wild

4. (-) My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

5. (4) Bad Boys For Life

6. (3) Birds Of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn

7. (11) Impractical Jokers: The Movie

8. (7) 1917

9. (5) Brahms: The Boy II

10. (6) Fantasy Island

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

