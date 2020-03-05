Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Sonic The Hedgehog
2. (-) The Invisible Man
3. (2) Parasite
4. (-) The Gentlemen
5. (3) Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
6. (4) Brahms: The Boy II
7. (-) The Closet
8. (5) Hitman Agent Jun
9. (7) 1917
10. (8) Bad Boys For Life
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Invisible Man
2. (1) Sonic The Hedgehog
3. (2) The Call Of The Wild
4. (-) My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
5. (4) Bad Boys For Life
6. (3) Birds Of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn
7. (11) Impractical Jokers: The Movie
8. (7) 1917
9. (5) Brahms: The Boy II
10. (6) Fantasy Island
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com