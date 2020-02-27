Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Sonic The Hedgehog

2. (2) Parasite

3. (1) Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)

4. (-) Brahms: The Boy II

5. (-) Hitman: Agent Jun

6. (3) Fantasy Island

7. (5) 1917

8. (4) Bad Boys For Life

9. (6) Underwater

10. (-) Jojo Rabbit

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Sonic The Hedgehog

2. (-) The Call Of The Wild

3. (2) Birds Of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn

4. (5) Bad Boys For Life

5. (-) Brahms: The Boy II

6. (3) Fantasy Island

7. (6) 1917

8. (7) Parasite

9. (8) Jumanji: The Next Level

10. (4) The Photograph

 •Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

