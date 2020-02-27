Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Sonic The Hedgehog
2. (2) Parasite
3. (1) Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
4. (-) Brahms: The Boy II
5. (-) Hitman: Agent Jun
6. (3) Fantasy Island
7. (5) 1917
8. (4) Bad Boys For Life
9. (6) Underwater
10. (-) Jojo Rabbit
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Sonic The Hedgehog
2. (-) The Call Of The Wild
3. (2) Birds Of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn
4. (5) Bad Boys For Life
5. (-) Brahms: The Boy II
6. (3) Fantasy Island
7. (6) 1917
8. (7) Parasite
9. (8) Jumanji: The Next Level
10. (4) The Photograph
•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com