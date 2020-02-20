Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)

2. (8) Parasite

3. (-) Fantasy Island

4. (2) Bad Boys For Life

5. (4) 1917

6. (3) Underwater

7. (5) Dolittle

8. (6) Enter The Fat Dragon

9. (7) Bombshell

10. (10) Little Women

  •  Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Sonic The Hedgehog

2. (1) Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)

3. (-) Fantasy Island

4. (-) The Photograph

5. (2) Bad Boys For Life

6. (3) 1917

7. (11) Parasite

8. (5) Jumanji: The Next Level

9. (4) Dolittle

10. (-) Downhill

