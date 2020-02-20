Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
2. (8) Parasite
3. (-) Fantasy Island
4. (2) Bad Boys For Life
5. (4) 1917
6. (3) Underwater
7. (5) Dolittle
8. (6) Enter The Fat Dragon
9. (7) Bombshell
10. (10) Little Women
- Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Sonic The Hedgehog
2. (1) Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
3. (-) Fantasy Island
4. (-) The Photograph
5. (2) Bad Boys For Life
6. (3) 1917
7. (11) Parasite
8. (5) Jumanji: The Next Level
9. (4) Dolittle
10. (-) Downhill
- Information from www.boxofficemojo.com