Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Birds Of Prey

2. (1) Bad Boys For Life

3. (3) Underwater

4. (5) 1917

5. (4) Dolittle

6. (2) Enter The Fat Dragon

7. (6) Bombshell

8. (9) Parasite

9. (-) M4M4

10. (7) Little Women

  • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Birds Of Prey

2. (1) Bad Boys For Life

3. (2) 1917

4. (3) Dolittle

5. (5) Jumanji: The Next Level

6. (6) The Gentlemen

7. (4) Gretel & Hansel

8. (8) Little Women

9. (7) Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

10. (11) Knives Out

