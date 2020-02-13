Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Birds Of Prey
2. (1) Bad Boys For Life
3. (3) Underwater
4. (5) 1917
5. (4) Dolittle
6. (2) Enter The Fat Dragon
7. (6) Bombshell
8. (9) Parasite
9. (-) M4M4
10. (7) Little Women
- Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Birds Of Prey
2. (1) Bad Boys For Life
3. (2) 1917
4. (3) Dolittle
5. (5) Jumanji: The Next Level
6. (6) The Gentlemen
7. (4) Gretel & Hansel
8. (8) Little Women
9. (7) Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
10. (11) Knives Out
- Information from www.boxofficemojo.com