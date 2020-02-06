Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (2) Bad Boys For Life
2. (1) Enter The Fat Dragon
3. (-) Underwater
4. (3) Dolittle
5. (4) 1917
6. (-) Bombshell
7. (7) Little Women
8. (6) Ip Man 4: The Finale
9. (10) Parasite
10. (5) All's Well End's Well 2020
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Bad Boys For Life
2. (2) 1917
3. (3) Dolittle
4. (-) Gretel & Hansel
5. (5) Jumanji: The Next Level
6. (4) The Gentlemen
7. (7) Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise Of Skywalker
8. (8) Little Women
9. (6) The Turning
10. (-) The Rhythm Section
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com