SINGAPORE

1. (2) Bad Boys For Life

2. (1) Enter The Fat Dragon

3. (-) Underwater

4. (3) Dolittle

5. (4) 1917

6. (-) Bombshell

7. (7) Little Women

8. (6) Ip Man 4: The Finale

9. (10) Parasite

10. (5) All's Well End's Well 2020

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Bad Boys For Life

2. (2) 1917

3. (3) Dolittle

4. (-) Gretel & Hansel

5. (5) Jumanji: The Next Level

6. (4) The Gentlemen

7. (7) Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise Of Skywalker

8. (8) Little Women

9. (6) The Turning

10. (-) The Rhythm Section

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 06, 2020, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
