Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Jumanji: The Next Level
2. (2) Frozen 2
3. (3) Knives Out
4. (4) Last Christmas
5. (-) The Aeronauts
6. (8) Ford V Ferrari
7. (6) Wet Season
8. (9) A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
9. (5) Detention
10. (7) Charlie's Angels
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Jumanji: The Next Level
2. (1) Frozen 2
3. (2) Knives Out
4. (-) Richard Jewell
5. (-) Black Christmas
6. (3) Ford V Ferrari
7. (4) Queen & Slim
8. (5) A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
9. (6) Dark Waters
10. (7) 21 Bridges
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com