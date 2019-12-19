Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Jumanji: The Next Level

2. (2) Frozen 2

3. (3) Knives Out

4. (4) Last Christmas

5. (-) The Aeronauts

6. (8) Ford V Ferrari

7. (6) Wet Season

8. (9) A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

9. (5) Detention

10. (7) Charlie's Angels

Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Jumanji: The Next Level

2. (1) Frozen 2

3. (2) Knives Out

4. (-) Richard Jewell

5. (-) Black Christmas

6. (3) Ford V Ferrari

7. (4) Queen & Slim

8. (5) A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

9. (6) Dark Waters

10. (7) 21 Bridges

Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

