Top 10 Movies

Nick Jonas, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Awkwafina and Kevin Hart in Jumanji: The Next Level.
Nick Jonas, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Awkwafina and Kevin Hart in Jumanji: The Next Level.PHOTO: FRANK MASI/SONY PICTURES ENTERTAIMENT
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Jumanji: The Next Level

2. (1) Frozen 2

3. (2) Knives Out

4. (4) Last Christmas

5. (-) Detention

6. (6) Wet Season

7. (3) Charlie's Angels

8. (5) Ford V Ferrari

9. (-) A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

10. (8) Downton Abbey

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Frozen 2

2. (2) Knives Out

3. (3) Ford V Ferrari

4. (4) Queen & Slim

5. (5) A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

6. (19) Dark Waters

7. (6) 21 Bridges

8. (7) Playing With Fire

9. (8) Midway

10. (9) Last Christmas

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 12, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
