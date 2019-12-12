Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Jumanji: The Next Level
2. (1) Frozen 2
3. (2) Knives Out
4. (4) Last Christmas
5. (-) Detention
6. (6) Wet Season
7. (3) Charlie's Angels
8. (5) Ford V Ferrari
9. (-) A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
10. (8) Downton Abbey
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Frozen 2
2. (2) Knives Out
3. (3) Ford V Ferrari
4. (4) Queen & Slim
5. (5) A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
6. (19) Dark Waters
7. (6) 21 Bridges
8. (7) Playing With Fire
9. (8) Midway
10. (9) Last Christmas
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com