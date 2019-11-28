Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Frozen 2
2. (1) Charlie's Angels
3. (2) Ford V Ferrari
4. (-) 21 Bridges
5. (5) Pusaka
6. (6) Midway
7. (4) Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
8. (3) Abominable
9. (-) The Good Liar
10. (10) Better Days
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Frozen 2
2. (1) Ford V Ferrari
3. (-) A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
4. (-) 21 Bridges
5. (2) Midway
6. (4) Playing With Fire
7. (7) The Good Liar
8. (3) Charlie's Angels
9. (5) Last Christmas
10. (8) Joker
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com