SINGAPORE

1. (-) Frozen 2

2. (1) Charlie's Angels

3. (2) Ford V Ferrari

4. (-) 21 Bridges

5. (5) Pusaka

6. (6) Midway

7. (4) Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

8. (3) Abominable

9. (-) The Good Liar

10. (10) Better Days

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Frozen 2

2. (1) Ford V Ferrari

3. (-) A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

4. (-) 21 Bridges

5. (2) Midway

6. (4) Playing With Fire

7. (7) The Good Liar

8. (3) Charlie's Angels

9. (5) Last Christmas

10. (8) Joker

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 28, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
