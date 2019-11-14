Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
2. (-) Midway
3. (-) Abominable
4. (2) Terminator: Dark Fate
5. (-) Doctor Sleep
6. (3) The Addams Family
7. (6) Pusaka
8. (-) Better Days
9. (5) Joker
10. (4) Zombieland: Double Tap
- Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Midway
2. (-) Doctor Sleep
3. (-) Playing With Fire
4. (-) Last Christmas
5. (1) Terminator: Dark Fate
6. (2) Joker
7. (3) Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
8. (4) Harriet
9. (6) Zombieland: Double Tap
10. (5) The Addams Family
- Information from www.boxofficemojo.com