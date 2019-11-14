Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

2. (-) Midway

3. (-) Abominable

4. (2) Terminator: Dark Fate

5. (-) Doctor Sleep

6. (3) The Addams Family

7. (6) Pusaka

8. (-) Better Days

9. (5) Joker

10. (4) Zombieland: Double Tap

  • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Midway

2. (-) Doctor Sleep

3. (-) Playing With Fire

4. (-) Last Christmas

5. (1) Terminator: Dark Fate

6. (2) Joker

7. (3) Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

8. (4) Harriet

9. (6) Zombieland: Double Tap

10. (5) The Addams Family

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 14, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content