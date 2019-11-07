Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (2) Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

2. (1) Terminator: Dark Fate

3. (-) The Addams Family

4. (-) Zombieland: Double Tap

5. (3) Joker

6. (-) Pusaka

7. (-) Countdown

8. (7) Hello World

9. (-) Crazy Romance

10. (6) Guilt By Design

  • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Terminator: Dark Fate

2. (2) Joker

3. (1) Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

4. (-) Harriet

5. (3) The Addams Family

6. (4) Zombieland: Double Tap

7. (5) Countdown

8. (6) Black And Blue

9. (-) Motherless Brooklyn

10. (-) Arctic Dogs

