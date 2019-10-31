Top 10 Movies

Published
2 hours ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Terminator: Dark Fate

2. (1) Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

3. (2) Joker

4. (3) Gemini Man

5. (4) The Captain

6. (-) Guilt By Design

7. (-) Hello World

8. (5) A Witness Out Of The Blue

9. (7) The Farewell

10. (6) The Climbers

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

2. (2) Joker

3. (4) The Addams Family

4. (3) Zombieland: Double Tap

5. (-) Countdown

6. (-) Black And Blue

7. (5) Gemini Man

8. (15) The Lighthouse

9. (-) The Current War: Director's Cut

10. (6) Abominable

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 31, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content