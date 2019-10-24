Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
2. (1) Joker
3. (2) Gemini Man
4. (3) The Captain
5. (-) A Witness Out Of The Blue
6. (4) The Climbers
7. (7) The Farewell
8. (-) The Current War
9. (6) Weathering With You
10. (5) My People, My Country
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
2. (1) Joker
3. (-) Zombieland 2: Double Tap
4. (2) The Addams Family
5. (3) Gemini Man
6. (4) Abominable
7. (5) Downton Abbey
8. (7) Judy
9. (6) Hustlers
10. (8) It: Chapter Two
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com