Top 10 Movies

Published
27 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

2. (1) Joker

3. (2) Gemini Man

4. (3) The Captain

5. (-) A Witness Out Of The Blue

6. (4) The Climbers

7. (7) The Farewell

8. (-) The Current War

9. (6) Weathering With You

10. (5) My People, My Country

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

2. (1) Joker

3. (-) Zombieland 2: Double Tap

4. (2) The Addams Family

5. (3) Gemini Man

6. (4) Abominable

7. (5) Downton Abbey

8. (7) Judy

9. (6) Hustlers

10. (8) It: Chapter Two

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 24, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
