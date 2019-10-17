Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Joker

2. (-) Gemini Man

3. (2) The Captain

4. (-) The Climbers

5. (3) My People, My Country

6. (6) Weathering With You

7. (4) The Farewell

8. (5) The Angry Birds Movie 2

9. (7) Ad Astra

10. (8) Hustlers

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Joker

2. (-) The Addams Family

3. (-) Gemini Man

4. (2) Abominable

5. (3) Downton Abbey

6. (4) Hustlers

7. (6) Judy

8. (5) It: Chapter Two

9. (-) Jexi

10. (7) Ad Astra

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 17, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
