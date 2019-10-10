Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Joker

2. (-) The Captain

3. (-) My People, My Country

4. (-) The Farewell

5. (8) The Angry Birds Movie 2

6. (3) Weathering With You

7. (1) Ad Astra

8. (4) Hustlers

9. (2) Rambo: Last Blood

10. (7) Ne Zha

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Joker

2. (1) Abominable

3. (2) Downton Abbey

4. (3) Hustlers

5. (4) It: Chapter Two

6. (7) Judy

7. (5) Ad Astra

8. (6) Rambo: Last Blood

9. (-) War

10. (8) Good Boys

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

