Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Joker
2. (-) The Captain
3. (-) My People, My Country
4. (-) The Farewell
5. (8) The Angry Birds Movie 2
6. (3) Weathering With You
7. (1) Ad Astra
8. (4) Hustlers
9. (2) Rambo: Last Blood
10. (7) Ne Zha
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Joker
2. (1) Abominable
3. (2) Downton Abbey
4. (3) Hustlers
5. (4) It: Chapter Two
6. (7) Judy
7. (5) Ad Astra
8. (6) Rambo: Last Blood
9. (-) War
10. (8) Good Boys
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com