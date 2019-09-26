Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Ad Astra
2. (2) Weathering With You
3. (-) Rambo: Last Blood
4. (1) It Chapter Two
5. (3) The Angry Birds Movie 2
6. (5) Hustlers
7. (4) Ne Zha
8. (-) Jade Dynasty
9. (6) Exit
10.(7) Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Downton Abbey
2. (-) Ad Astra
3. (-) Rambo: Last Blood
4. (1) It Chapter Two
5. (2) Hustlers
6. (5) The Lion King
7. (4) Good Boys
8. (3) Angel Has Fallen
9. (7) Overcomer
10. (6) Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com