Top 10 Movies

Published
42 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) It Chapter Two

2. (-) The Angry Birds Movie 2

3. (-) Ne Zha

4. (1) Angel Has Fallen

5. (4) Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

6. (2) Revenge Of The Pontianak

7. (3) 47 Meters Down: Uncaged

8. (5) Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

9. (8) Sangkar

10. (7) The Bravest

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) It: Chapter Two

2. (1) Angel Has Fallen

3. (2) Good Boys

4. (3) The Lion King

5. (4) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

6. (6) Overcomer

7. (11) Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

8. (5) Ready Or Not

9. (7) Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

10. (10) Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 12, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
