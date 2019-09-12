Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) It Chapter Two
2. (-) The Angry Birds Movie 2
3. (-) Ne Zha
4. (1) Angel Has Fallen
5. (4) Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
6. (2) Revenge Of The Pontianak
7. (3) 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
8. (5) Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood
9. (8) Sangkar
10. (7) The Bravest
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) It: Chapter Two
2. (1) Angel Has Fallen
3. (2) Good Boys
4. (3) The Lion King
5. (4) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
6. (6) Overcomer
7. (11) Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
8. (5) Ready Or Not
9. (7) Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
10. (10) Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood
• Information from boxofficemojo.com