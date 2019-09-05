Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Angel Has Fallen

2. (-) Revenge Of The Pontianak

3. (-) 47 Meters Down: Uncaged

4. (-) Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

5. (3) Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

6. (2) Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

7. (-) The Bravest

8. (-) Sangkar

9. (5) Bodies At Rest

10. (6) Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Angel Has Fallen

2. (2) Good Boys

3. (5) The Lion King

4. (4) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

5. (6) Ready Or Not

6. (3) Overcomer

7. (8) Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

8. (15) Spider-Man: Far From Home

9. (7) The Angry Birds Movie 2

10. (10) Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 05, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
