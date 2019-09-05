Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Angel Has Fallen
2. (-) Revenge Of The Pontianak
3. (-) 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
4. (-) Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
5. (3) Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood
6. (2) Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw
7. (-) The Bravest
8. (-) Sangkar
9. (5) Bodies At Rest
10. (6) Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Angel Has Fallen
2. (2) Good Boys
3. (5) The Lion King
4. (4) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
5. (6) Ready Or Not
6. (3) Overcomer
7. (8) Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
8. (15) Spider-Man: Far From Home
9. (7) The Angry Birds Movie 2
10. (10) Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com