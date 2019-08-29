Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Angel Has Fallen

2. (1) Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

3. (2) Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

4. (3) The Lion King

5. (-) Bodies At Rest

6. (5) Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

7. (-) Ready Or Not

8. (6) The Divine Fury

9. (4) Line Walker 2

10. (7) Pocong The Origin

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Angel Has Fallen

2. (1) Good Boys

3. (-) Overcomer

4. (2) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

5. (3) The Lion King

6. (-) Ready Or Not

7. (4) The Angry Birds Movie 2

8. (5) Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

9. (6) Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

10. (8) Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

