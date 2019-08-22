Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw
2. (-) Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood
3. (2) The Lion King
4. (3) Line Walker 2
5. (-) Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
6. (-) The Divine Fury
7. (-) Pocong The Origin
8. (-) Stuber
9. (4) Yesterday
10. (5) Spider-Man: Far From Home
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Good Boys
2. (1) Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw
3. (3) The Lion King
4. (-) The Angry Birds Movie 2
5. (2) Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
6. (4) Dora And The Lost City of Gold
7. (-) 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
8. (5) Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood
9. (6) The Art Of Racing In The Rain
10. (-) Blinded By The Light
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com