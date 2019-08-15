Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

2. (2) The Lion King

3. (-) Line Walker 2

4. (-) Yesterday

5. (3) Spider-Man: Far From Home

6. (-) The Art Of Racing In The Rain

7. (6) Toy Story 4

8. (7) Parasite

9. (10) Aladdin

10. (-) Binding Souls

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

2. (-) Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

3. (2) The Lion King

4. (-) Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

5. (3) Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

6. (-) The Art Of Racing In The Rain

7. (-) The Kitchen

8. (4) Spider-Man: Far From Home

9. (5) Toy Story 4

10. (-) Bring The Soul: The Movie

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 15, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
