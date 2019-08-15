Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw
2. (2) The Lion King
3. (-) Line Walker 2
4. (-) Yesterday
5. (3) Spider-Man: Far From Home
6. (-) The Art Of Racing In The Rain
7. (6) Toy Story 4
8. (7) Parasite
9. (10) Aladdin
10. (-) Binding Souls
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
2. (-) Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
3. (2) The Lion King
4. (-) Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
5. (3) Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood
6. (-) The Art Of Racing In The Rain
7. (-) The Kitchen
8. (4) Spider-Man: Far From Home
9. (5) Toy Story 4
10. (-) Bring The Soul: The Movie
• Information from boxofficemojo.com