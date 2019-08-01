Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) The Lion King
2. (2) Spider-Man: Far From Home
3. (3) The White Storm 2: Drug Lords
4. (-) Ma
5. (4) Crawl
6. (5) Toy Story 4
7. (7) Parasite
8. (6) Annabelle Comes Home
9. (9) Aladdin
10. (-) Curses
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) The Lion King
2. (-) Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
3. (2) Spider-Man: Far From Home
4. (3) Toy Story 4
5. (4) Crawl
6. (5) Yesterday
7. (7) Aladdin
8. (6) Stuber
9. (8) Annabelle Comes Home
10. (12) The Farewell
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com