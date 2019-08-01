Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) The Lion King

2. (2) Spider-Man: Far From Home

3. (3) The White Storm 2: Drug Lords

4. (-) Ma

5. (4) Crawl

6. (5) Toy Story 4

7. (7) Parasite

8. (6) Annabelle Comes Home

9. (9) Aladdin

10. (-) Curses

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) The Lion King

2. (-) Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

3. (2) Spider-Man: Far From Home

4. (3) Toy Story 4

5. (4) Crawl

6. (5) Yesterday

7. (7) Aladdin

8. (6) Stuber

9. (8) Annabelle Comes Home

10. (12) The Farewell

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

