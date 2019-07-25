Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) The Lion King
2. (1) Spider-Man: Far From Home
3. (2) The White Storm 2: Drug Lords
4. (3) Crawl
5. (4) Toy Story 4
6. (5) Annabelle Comes Home
7. (7) Parasite
8. (6) Child's Play
9. (8) Aladdin
10. (9) Men In Black: International
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Lion King
2. (1) Spider-Man: Far From Home
3. (2) Toy Story 4
4. (3) Crawl
5. (5) Yesterday
6. (4) Stuber
7. (6) Aladdin
8. (7) Annabelle Comes Home
9. (8) Midsommar
10. (9) The Secret Life Of Pets 2
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com