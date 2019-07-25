Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) The Lion King

2. (1) Spider-Man: Far From Home

3. (2) The White Storm 2: Drug Lords

4. (3) Crawl

5. (4) Toy Story 4

6. (5) Annabelle Comes Home

7. (7) Parasite

8. (6) Child's Play

9. (8) Aladdin

10. (9) Men In Black: International

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Lion King

2. (1) Spider-Man: Far From Home

3. (2) Toy Story 4

4. (3) Crawl

5. (5) Yesterday

6. (4) Stuber

7. (6) Aladdin

8. (7) Annabelle Comes Home

9. (8) Midsommar

10. (9) The Secret Life Of Pets 2

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

