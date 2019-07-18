Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Spider-Man: Far From Home
2. (-) The White Storm 2: Drug Lords
3. (-) Crawl
4. (2) Toy Story 4
5. (3) Annabelle Comes Home
6. (-) Child's Play
7. (5) Parasite
8. (6) Aladdin
9. (4) Men In Black: International
10. (7) Love The Way You Are
Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Spider-Man: Far From Home
2. (2) Toy Story 4
3. (-) Crawl
4. (-) Stuber
5. (3) Yesterday
6. (5) Aladdin
7. (4) Annabelle Comes Home
8. (6) Midsommar
9. (7) The Secret Life Of Pets 2
10. (8) Men In Black International
- Information from www.boxofficemojo.com