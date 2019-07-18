Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Spider-Man: Far From Home

2. (-) The White Storm 2: Drug Lords

3. (-) Crawl

4. (2) Toy Story 4

5. (3) Annabelle Comes Home

6. (-) Child's Play

7. (5) Parasite

8. (6) Aladdin

9. (4) Men In Black: International

10. (7) Love The Way You Are

Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Spider-Man: Far From Home

2. (2) Toy Story 4

3. (-) Crawl

4. (-) Stuber

5. (3) Yesterday

6. (5) Aladdin

7. (4) Annabelle Comes Home

8. (6) Midsommar

9. (7) The Secret Life Of Pets 2

10. (8) Men In Black International

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 18, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
