Top 10 Movies

Published
4 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Spider-Man: Far From Home

2. (1) Toy Story 4

3. (2) Annabelle Comes Home

4. (3) Men In Black: International

5. (5) Parasite

6. (4) Aladdin

7. (7) Love The Way You Are

8. (8) Anna

9. (-) The Extractors

10. (-) Rocketman

Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Spider-Man: Far From Home

2. (1) Toy Story 4

3. (3) Yesterday

4. (2) Annabelle Comes Home

5. (4) Aladdin

6. (-) Midsommar

7. (5) The Secret Life Of Pets 2

8. (6) Men In Black International

9. (7) Avengers: Endgame

10. (9) Rocketman

Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

July 11, 2019
Topics: 

