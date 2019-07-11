Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Spider-Man: Far From Home
2. (1) Toy Story 4
3. (2) Annabelle Comes Home
4. (3) Men In Black: International
5. (5) Parasite
6. (4) Aladdin
7. (7) Love The Way You Are
8. (8) Anna
9. (-) The Extractors
10. (-) Rocketman
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Spider-Man: Far From Home
2. (1) Toy Story 4
3. (3) Yesterday
4. (2) Annabelle Comes Home
5. (4) Aladdin
6. (-) Midsommar
7. (5) The Secret Life Of Pets 2
8. (6) Men In Black International
9. (7) Avengers: Endgame
10. (9) Rocketman
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com