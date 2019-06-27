Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Toy Story 4
2. (1) Men In Black: International
3. (2) Aladdin
4. (3) X-Men: Dark Phoenix
5. (-) Anna
6. (4) Godzilla II King Of The Monsters
7. (-) Invincible Dragon
8. (5) The Secret Life Of Pets 2
9. (7) Rocketman
10. (8) John Wick: Chapter 3
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Toy Story 4
2. (-) Child's Play
3. (3) Aladdin
4. (1) Men In Black: International
5. (2) The Secret Life Of Pets 2
6. (4) Rocketman
7. (8) John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
8. (7) Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
9. (5) Dark Phoenix
10. (6) Shaft
• Information from boxofficemojo.com