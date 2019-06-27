Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Toy Story 4

2. (1) Men In Black: International

3. (2) Aladdin

4. (3) X-Men: Dark Phoenix

5. (-) Anna

6. (4) Godzilla II King Of The Monsters

7. (-) Invincible Dragon

8. (5) The Secret Life Of Pets 2

9. (7) Rocketman

10. (8) John Wick: Chapter 3

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Toy Story 4

2. (-) Child's Play

3. (3) Aladdin

4. (1) Men In Black: International

5. (2) The Secret Life Of Pets 2

6. (4) Rocketman

7. (8) John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

8. (7) Godzilla: King Of The Monsters

9. (5) Dark Phoenix

10. (6) Shaft

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 27, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
