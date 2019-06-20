Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Men In Black: International

2. (2) Aladdin

3. (1) X-Men: Dark Phoenix

4. (3) Godzilla 2: King Of The Monsters

5. (4) The Secret Life Of Pets 2

6. (5) Chasing The Dragon 2: Wild Wild Bunch

7. (-) Rocketman

8. (6) John Wick: Chapter 3

9. (-) The Queen's Corgi

10. (8) Avengers: Endgame

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Men In Black: International

2. (1) The Secret Life Of Pets 2

3. (3) Aladdin

4. (5) Rocketman

5. (2) X-Men: Dark Phoenix

6. (-) Shaft

7. (4) Godzilla: King Of The Monsters

8. (7) John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

9. (17) Late Night

10. (8) Avengers: Endgame

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 20, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
