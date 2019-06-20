Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Men In Black: International
2. (2) Aladdin
3. (1) X-Men: Dark Phoenix
4. (3) Godzilla 2: King Of The Monsters
5. (4) The Secret Life Of Pets 2
6. (5) Chasing The Dragon 2: Wild Wild Bunch
7. (-) Rocketman
8. (6) John Wick: Chapter 3
9. (-) The Queen's Corgi
10. (8) Avengers: Endgame
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Men In Black: International
2. (1) The Secret Life Of Pets 2
3. (3) Aladdin
4. (5) Rocketman
5. (2) X-Men: Dark Phoenix
6. (-) Shaft
7. (4) Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
8. (7) John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
9. (17) Late Night
10. (8) Avengers: Endgame
•Information from boxofficemojo.com