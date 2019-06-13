Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) X-Men: Dark Phoenix

2. (2) Aladdin

3. (1) Godzilla: King Of The Monsters

4. (3) The Secret Life Of Pets 2

5. (-) Chasing The Dragon 2: Wild Wild Bunch

6. (5) John Wick: Chapter 3

7. (4) Pokemon Detective Pikachu

8. (6) Avengers: Endgame

9. (-) Ugly Dolls

10. (7) Mayday Life

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Secret Life Of Pets 2

2. (-) X-Men: Dark Phoenix

3. (2) Aladdin

4. (1) Godzilla: King Of The Monsters

5. (3) Rocketman

6. (4) Ma

7. (5) John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

8. (6) Avengers: Endgame

9. (7) Pokemon Detective Pikachu

10. (8) Booksmart

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

