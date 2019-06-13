Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) X-Men: Dark Phoenix
2. (2) Aladdin
3. (1) Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
4. (3) The Secret Life Of Pets 2
5. (-) Chasing The Dragon 2: Wild Wild Bunch
6. (5) John Wick: Chapter 3
7. (4) Pokemon Detective Pikachu
8. (6) Avengers: Endgame
9. (-) Ugly Dolls
10. (7) Mayday Life
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Secret Life Of Pets 2
2. (-) X-Men: Dark Phoenix
3. (2) Aladdin
4. (1) Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
5. (3) Rocketman
6. (4) Ma
7. (5) John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
8. (6) Avengers: Endgame
9. (7) Pokemon Detective Pikachu
10. (8) Booksmart
• Information from boxofficemojo.com