Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters
2. (1) Aladdin
3. (-) The Secret Life Of Pets 2
4. (2) Pokemon Detective Pikachu
5. (3) John Wick: Chapter 3
6. (4) Avengers: Endgame
7. (5) Mayday Life
8. (-) Sadako
9. (6) The Hustle
10. (10) Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile
Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
2. (1) Aladdin
3. (-) Rocketman
4. (-) Ma
5. (2) John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
6. (3) Avengers: Endgame
7. (4) Pokemon Detective Pikachu
8. (6) Booksmart
9. (5) Brightburn
10. (8) The Hustle
Information from boxofficemojo.com