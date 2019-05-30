Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Aladdin
2. (1) Pokemon Detective Pikachu
3. (3) John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
4. (2) Avengers: Endgame
5. (-) Mayday Life
6. (4) The Hustle
7. (5) A Dog's Journey
8. (-) The Intruder
9. (-) The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil
10. (-) Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Aladdin
2. (1) John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
3. (2) Avengers: Endgame
4. (3) Pokemon Detective Pikachu
5. (-) Brightburn
6. (-) Booksmart
7. (4) A Dog's Journey
8. (5) The Hustle
9. (6) The Intruder
10. (7) Long Shot
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com