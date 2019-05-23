Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (2) Pokemon Detective Pikachu

2. (1) Avengers: Endgame

3. (-) John Wick: Chapter 3

4. (3) The Hustle

5. (-) A Dog's Journey

6. (4) Brightburn 7.

(5) Hotel Mumbai

8. (-) Mata Batin 2

9. (-) Birthday

10. (-) Friend Zone

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) John Wick: Chapter 3

2. (1) Avengers: Endgame

3. (2) Pokemon Detective Pikachu

4. (-) A Dog's Journey

5. (3) The Hustle

6. (4) The Intruder

7. (5) Long Shot

8. (-) The Sun Is Also a Star

9. (6) Poms

10. (7) Uglydolls

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

