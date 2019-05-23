Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (2) Pokemon Detective Pikachu
2. (1) Avengers: Endgame
3. (-) John Wick: Chapter 3
4. (3) The Hustle
5. (-) A Dog's Journey
6. (4) Brightburn 7.
(5) Hotel Mumbai
8. (-) Mata Batin 2
9. (-) Birthday
10. (-) Friend Zone
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) John Wick: Chapter 3
2. (1) Avengers: Endgame
3. (2) Pokemon Detective Pikachu
4. (-) A Dog's Journey
5. (3) The Hustle
6. (4) The Intruder
7. (5) Long Shot
8. (-) The Sun Is Also a Star
9. (6) Poms
10. (7) Uglydolls
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com