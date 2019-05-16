Top 10 Movies

May 16, 2019, 5:00 am SGT

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Avengers: Endgame

2. (-) Pokemon Detective Pikachu

3. (-) The Hustle

4. (-) Brightburn

5. (2) Hotel Mumbai

6. (3) Pee Nak

7. (4) Long Shot

8. (-) King Of Thieves

9. (5) The Curse Of The Weeping Woman

10. (6) Shazam!

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Avengers: Endgame

2. (-) Pokemon Detective Pikachu

3. (-) The Hustle

4. (2) The Intruder

5. (3) Long Shot

6. (-) Poms

7. (4) Uglydolls

8. (6) Breakthrough

9. (-) Tolkien

10. (7) The Curse Of La Llorona

•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

