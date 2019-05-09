Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Avengers: Endgame
2. (-) Hotel Mumbai
3. (-) Pee Nak
4. (-) Long Shot
5. (2) The Curse Of The Weeping Woman
6. (4) Shazam!
7. (-) Minuscule: Mandibles From Far Away
8. (3) Fighting With My Family
9. (6) Friend Zone
10. (5) Dumbo
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Avengers: Endgame
2. (-) The Intruder
3. (-) Long Shot
4. (-) Uglydolls
5. (2) Captain Marvel
6. (4) Breakthrough
7. (3) The Curse Of La Llorona
8. (5) Shazam!
9. (6) Dumbo
10. (7) Little
•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com