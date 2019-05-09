Top 10 Movies

30 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Avengers: Endgame

2. (-) Hotel Mumbai

3. (-) Pee Nak

4. (-) Long Shot

5. (2) The Curse Of The Weeping Woman

6. (4) Shazam!

7. (-) Minuscule: Mandibles From Far Away

8. (3) Fighting With My Family

9. (6) Friend Zone

10. (5) Dumbo

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Avengers: Endgame

2. (-) The Intruder

3. (-) Long Shot

4. (-) Uglydolls

5. (2) Captain Marvel

6. (4) Breakthrough

7. (3) The Curse Of La Llorona

8. (5) Shazam!

9. (6) Dumbo

10. (7) Little

•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 09, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
