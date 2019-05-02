Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Avengers: Endgame

2. (2) The Curse Of The Weeping Woman

3. (4) Fighting With My Family

4. (1) Shazam!

5. (5) Dumbo

6. (8) Friend Zone

7. (7) P Storm

8. (10) After

9. (6) Captain Marvel

10. (3) Hellboy

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Avengers: Endgame

2. (4) Captain Marvel

3. (1) The Curse Of La Llorona

4. (3) Breakthrough

5. (2) Shazam!

6. (5) Little

7. (6) Dumbo

8. (7) Pet Sematary

9. (8) Us

10. (12) Penguins

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

