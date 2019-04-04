Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Dumbo

2. (1) Captain Marvel

3. (2) Us

4. (-) Ghost Wife

5. (4) Five Feet Apart

6. (3) Wonder Park

7. (6) Big Three Dragons

8. (5) The Kid Who Would Be King

9. (-) The Hole In The Ground

10. (-) Guang

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Dumbo

2. (1) Us

3. (2) Captain Marvel

4. (-) Unplanned

5. (4) Five Feet Apart

6. (3) Wonder Park

7. (5) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

8. (39) Hotel Mumbai

9. (6) Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral

10. (-) The Beach Bum

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 04, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content