Top 10 Movies

Published
2 hours ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Captain Marvel

2. (-) Us

3. (2) Wonder Park

4. (-) Five Feet Apart

5. (-) The Kid Who Would Be King

6. (-) Big Three Dragons

7. (5) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

8. (3) Fall In Love At First Kiss

9. (-) More Than Blue

10. (-) Upin Ipin

  • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Us

2. (1) Captain Marvel

3. (2) Wonder Park

4. (3) Five Feet Apart

5. (4) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

6. (5) Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral

7. (6) No Manches Frida 2

8. (18) Gloria Bell

9. (8) The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

10. (9) Alita: Battle Angel

  • Information from boxofficemojo.com
