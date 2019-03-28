Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Captain Marvel
2. (-) Us
3. (2) Wonder Park
4. (-) Five Feet Apart
5. (-) The Kid Who Would Be King
6. (-) Big Three Dragons
7. (5) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
8. (3) Fall In Love At First Kiss
9. (-) More Than Blue
10. (-) Upin Ipin
- Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Us
2. (1) Captain Marvel
3. (2) Wonder Park
4. (3) Five Feet Apart
5. (4) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
6. (5) Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral
7. (6) No Manches Frida 2
8. (18) Gloria Bell
9. (8) The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
10. (9) Alita: Battle Angel
- Information from boxofficemojo.com