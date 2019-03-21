Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Captain Marvel

2. (-) Wonder Park

3. (2) Fall In Love At First Kiss

4. (4) Extreme Job

5. (3) How To Train Your Dragon:

The Hidden World

6. (5) The Prodigy

7. (-) The Aftermath

8. (-) Guang

9. (-) The Odd Family: Zombie On Sale

10. (9) Green Book

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Captain Marvel

2. (-) Wonder Park

3. (-) Five Feet Apart

4. (2) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

5. (3) Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral

6. (-) No Manches Frida 2

7. (-) Captive State

8. (4) The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

9. (5) Alita: Battle Angel

10. (6) Green Book

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 21, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
