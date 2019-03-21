Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Captain Marvel
2. (-) Wonder Park
3. (2) Fall In Love At First Kiss
4. (4) Extreme Job
5. (3) How To Train Your Dragon:
The Hidden World
6. (5) The Prodigy
7. (-) The Aftermath
8. (-) Guang
9. (-) The Odd Family: Zombie On Sale
10. (9) Green Book
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Captain Marvel
2. (-) Wonder Park
3. (-) Five Feet Apart
4. (2) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
5. (3) Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral
6. (-) No Manches Frida 2
7. (-) Captive State
8. (4) The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
9. (5) Alita: Battle Angel
10. (6) Green Book
• Information from boxofficemojo.com