Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago
janlee@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Captain Marvel

2. (1) Fall In Love At First Kiss

3. (3) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

4. (6) Extreme Job

5. (-) The Prodigy

6. (2) Alita: Battle Angel

7. (5) Cold Pursuit

8. (4) Happy Death Day 2U

9. (9) Green Book

10. (-) Viral

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Captain Marvel

2. (1) How To Train Your Dragon:

The Hidden World

3. (2) Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral

4. (4) The Lego Movie 2:

The Second Part

5. (3) Alita: Battle Angel

6. (6) Green Book

7. (7) Isn't It Romantic

8. (8) Greta

9. (5) Fighting With My Family

10. (15) Apollo 11

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 14, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
