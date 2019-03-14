Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Captain Marvel
2. (1) Fall In Love At First Kiss
3. (3) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
4. (6) Extreme Job
5. (-) The Prodigy
6. (2) Alita: Battle Angel
7. (5) Cold Pursuit
8. (4) Happy Death Day 2U
9. (9) Green Book
10. (-) Viral
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Captain Marvel
2. (1) How To Train Your Dragon:
The Hidden World
3. (2) Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral
4. (4) The Lego Movie 2:
The Second Part
5. (3) Alita: Battle Angel
6. (6) Green Book
7. (7) Isn't It Romantic
8. (8) Greta
9. (5) Fighting With My Family
10. (15) Apollo 11
• Information from boxofficemojo.com