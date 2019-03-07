Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (3) Fall In Love At First Kiss

2. (2) Alita: Battle Angel

3. (4) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

4. (5) Happy Death Day 2U

5. (1) Cold Pursuit

6. (-) Extreme Job

7. (6) A Dog's Way Home

8. (7) The Lego Movie 2

9. (-) Green Book

10. (-) Mary Queen Of Scots

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

2. (-) Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral

3. (2) Alita: Battle Angel

4. (3) The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

5. (4) Fighting With My Family

6. (11) Green Book

7. (5) Isn't It Romantic

8. (-) Greta

9. (6) What Men Want

10. (7) Happy Death Day 2U

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

