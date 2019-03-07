Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (3) Fall In Love At First Kiss
2. (2) Alita: Battle Angel
3. (4) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
4. (5) Happy Death Day 2U
5. (1) Cold Pursuit
6. (-) Extreme Job
7. (6) A Dog's Way Home
8. (7) The Lego Movie 2
9. (-) Green Book
10. (-) Mary Queen Of Scots
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
2. (-) Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral
3. (2) Alita: Battle Angel
4. (3) The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
5. (4) Fighting With My Family
6. (11) Green Book
7. (5) Isn't It Romantic
8. (-) Greta
9. (6) What Men Want
10. (7) Happy Death Day 2U
• Information from boxofficemojo.com