Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Cold Pursuit

2. (1) Alita: Battle Angel

3. (-) Fall In Love At First Kiss

4. (2) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

5. (-) Happy Death Day 2U

6. (-) A Dog's Way Home

7. (4) The Lego Movie 2

8. (3) When Ghost Meets Zombie

9. (9) The Favourite

10. (5) The Knight Of Shadows: Between Yin And Yang

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

2. (1) Alita: Battle Angel

3. (2) The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

4. (41) Fighting With My Family

5. (3) Isn't It Romantic

6. (4) What Men Want

7. (5) Happy Death Day 2U

8. (6) Cold Pursuit

9. (7) The Upside

10. (-) Run The Race

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

