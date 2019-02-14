Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Alita: Battle Angel

2. (1) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

3. (-) The Knight Of Shadows: Between Yin And Yang

4. (-) The New King Of Comedy

5. (-) Killer Not Stupid

6. (-) The Lego Movie 2

7. (-) Integrity

8. (-) Pegasus

9. (5) Green Book

10. (2) Glass

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

2. (-) What Men Want

3. (-) Cold Pursuit

4. (2) The Upside

5. (1) Glass

6. (-) The Prodigy

7. (6) Green Book

8. (4) Aquaman

9. (5) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

10. (3) Miss Bala

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 14, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
