Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Alita: Battle Angel
2. (1) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
3. (-) The Knight Of Shadows: Between Yin And Yang
4. (-) The New King Of Comedy
5. (-) Killer Not Stupid
6. (-) The Lego Movie 2
7. (-) Integrity
8. (-) Pegasus
9. (5) Green Book
10. (2) Glass
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
2. (-) What Men Want
3. (-) Cold Pursuit
4. (2) The Upside
5. (1) Glass
6. (-) The Prodigy
7. (6) Green Book
8. (4) Aquaman
9. (5) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
10. (3) Miss Bala
• Information from boxofficemojo.com