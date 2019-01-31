Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Glass

2. (2) Escape Room

3. (-) Green Book

4. (3) The Upside

5. (4) Aquaman

6. (6) More Than Blue

7. (5) Bumblebee

8. (7) Make It Big Big

9. (9) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

10. (-) One Cut Of The Dead

• Info from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Glass

2. (2) The Upside

3. (3) Aquaman

4. (-) The Kid Who Would Be King

5. (5) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

6. (14) Green Book

7. (6) A Dog's Way Home

8. (-) Serenity

9. (7) Escape Room

10. (8) Mary Poppins Returns

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 31, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content