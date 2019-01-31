Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Glass
2. (2) Escape Room
3. (-) Green Book
4. (3) The Upside
5. (4) Aquaman
6. (6) More Than Blue
7. (5) Bumblebee
8. (7) Make It Big Big
9. (9) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
10. (-) One Cut Of The Dead
• Info from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Glass
2. (2) The Upside
3. (3) Aquaman
4. (-) The Kid Who Would Be King
5. (5) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
6. (14) Green Book
7. (6) A Dog's Way Home
8. (-) Serenity
9. (7) Escape Room
10. (8) Mary Poppins Returns
• Information from boxofficemojo.com