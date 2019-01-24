Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Glass

2. (1) Escape Room

3. (-) The Upside

4.(2) Aquaman

5. (3) Bumblebee

6. (4)More Than Blue

7. (5) Make It Big Big

8. (8) Mary Poppins Returns

9. (10) Spider-Man : Into The Spider-Verse

10. (7) Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Glass

2. (1) The Upside

3. (2) Aquaman

4. (-) Dragon Ball Super: Broly

5. (4) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

6. (3) A Dog's Way Home

7. (5) Escape Room

8. (6) Mary Poppins Returns

9. (7) Bumblebee

10. (8) On The Basis Of Sex

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 24, 2019, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
