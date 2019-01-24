Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Glass
2. (1) Escape Room
3. (-) The Upside
4.(2) Aquaman
5. (3) Bumblebee
6. (4)More Than Blue
7. (5) Make It Big Big
8. (8) Mary Poppins Returns
9. (10) Spider-Man : Into The Spider-Verse
10. (7) Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Glass
2. (1) The Upside
3. (2) Aquaman
4. (-) Dragon Ball Super: Broly
5. (4) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
6. (3) A Dog's Way Home
7. (5) Escape Room
8. (6) Mary Poppins Returns
9. (7) Bumblebee
10. (8) On The Basis Of Sex
• Information from boxofficemojo.com