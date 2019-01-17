Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Escape Room

2. (1) Aquaman

3. (2) Bumblebee

4. (3) More Than Blue

5. (4) Make It Big Big

6. (-) Instant Family

7. (5) Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

8. (6) Mary Poppins Returns

9. (-) The Mule

10. (10) Spider-Man : Into The Spider-Verse

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Upside

2. (1) Aquaman

3. (-) A Dog's Way Home

4. (5) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

5. (2) Escape Room

6. (3) Mary Poppins Returns

7. (4) Bumblebee

8. (16) On The Basis Of Sex

9. (6) The Mule

10. (7) Vice

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

