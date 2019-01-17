Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Escape Room
2. (1) Aquaman
3. (2) Bumblebee
4. (3) More Than Blue
5. (4) Make It Big Big
6. (-) Instant Family
7. (5) Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
8. (6) Mary Poppins Returns
9. (-) The Mule
10. (10) Spider-Man : Into The Spider-Verse
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Upside
2. (1) Aquaman
3. (-) A Dog's Way Home
4. (5) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
5. (2) Escape Room
6. (3) Mary Poppins Returns
7. (4) Bumblebee
8. (16) On The Basis Of Sex
9. (6) The Mule
10. (7) Vice
•Information from boxofficemojo.com