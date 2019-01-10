Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (2) Aquaman

2. (1) Bumblebee

3. (3) More Than Blue

4. (-) Make It Big Big

5. (5) Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

6. (4) Mary Poppins Returns

7. (-) Second Act

8. (7) The Possession Of Hannah Grace

9. (-) Suzzanna: Buried Alive

10. (6) Spider-Man : Into The Spider-Verse

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Aquaman

2. (-) Escape Room

3. (2) Mary Poppins Returns

4. (4) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

5. (3) Bumblebee

6. (5) The Mule

7. (6) Vice

8. (8) Second Act

9. (9) Ralph Breaks The Internet

10. (7) Holmes And Watson

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

