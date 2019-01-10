Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (2) Aquaman
2. (1) Bumblebee
3. (3) More Than Blue
4. (-) Make It Big Big
5. (5) Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
6. (4) Mary Poppins Returns
7. (-) Second Act
8. (7) The Possession Of Hannah Grace
9. (-) Suzzanna: Buried Alive
10. (6) Spider-Man : Into The Spider-Verse
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Aquaman
2. (-) Escape Room
3. (2) Mary Poppins Returns
4. (4) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
5. (3) Bumblebee
6. (5) The Mule
7. (6) Vice
8. (8) Second Act
9. (9) Ralph Breaks The Internet
10. (7) Holmes And Watson
• Information from boxofficemojo.com