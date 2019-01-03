Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (2) Bumblebee
2. (1) Aquaman
3. (4) More Than Blue
4. (-) Mary Poppins Returns
5. (3) Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
6. (5) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
7. (-) The Possession Of Hannah Grace
8. (6) Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
9. (-) Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Japan)
10. (7) The Grinch
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Aquaman
2. (2) Mary Poppins Returns
3. (3) Bumblebee
4. (4) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
5. (5) The Mule
6. (-) Vice
7. (-) Holmes And Watson
8. (7) Second Act
9. (8) Ralph Breaks The Internet
10. (6) Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
•Information from boxofficemojo.com