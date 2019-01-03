Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (2) Bumblebee

2. (1) Aquaman

3. (4) More Than Blue

4. (-) Mary Poppins Returns

5. (3) Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

6. (5) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

7. (-) The Possession Of Hannah Grace

8. (6) Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

9. (-) Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Japan)

10. (7) The Grinch

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Aquaman

2. (2) Mary Poppins Returns

3. (3) Bumblebee

4. (4) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

5. (5) The Mule

6. (-) Vice

7. (-) Holmes And Watson

8. (7) Second Act

9. (8) Ralph Breaks The Internet

10. (6) Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

