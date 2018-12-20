Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Aquaman

2. (-) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

3. (2) Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

4. (-) More Than Blue

5. (1) Mortal Engines

6. (4) The Grinch

7. (3) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

8. (7) Widows

9. (8) Bohemian Rhapsody

10. (6) Creed II

 • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

2. (-) The Mule

3. (2) Dr Seuss' The Grinch

4. (1) Ralph Breaks The Internet

5. (-) Mortal Engines

6. (3) Creed II

7. (5) Bohemian Rhapsody

8. (6) Instant Family

9. (4) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

10. (7) Green Book

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

