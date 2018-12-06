Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
2. (2) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
3. (-) Robin Hood
4. (-) The Grinch
5. (-) Creed II
6. (3) Bohemian Rhapsody
7. (-) Polis Evo 2
8. (-) The Devil Fish
9. (-) Sink Or Swim
10. (-) Intimate Strangers
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Ralph Breaks The Internet
2. (3) Dr Seuss' The Grinch
3. (2) Creed II
4. (4) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
5. (5) Bohemian Rhapsody
6. (6) Instant Family
7. (-) The Possession Of Hannah Grace
8. (7) Robin Hood
9. (8) Widows
10. (9) Green Book
•Information from boxofficemojo.com