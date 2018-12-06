Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

2. (2) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

3. (-) Robin Hood

4. (-) The Grinch

5. (-) Creed II

6. (3) Bohemian Rhapsody

7. (-) Polis Evo 2

8. (-) The Devil Fish

9. (-) Sink Or Swim

10. (-) Intimate Strangers

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Ralph Breaks The Internet

2. (3) Dr Seuss' The Grinch

3. (2) Creed II

4. (4) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

5. (5) Bohemian Rhapsody

6. (6) Instant Family

7. (-) The Possession Of Hannah Grace

8. (7) Robin Hood

9. (8) Widows

10. (9) Green Book

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 06, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
