Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

2. (1) Bohemian Rhapsody

3. (-) Pokemon The Movie: The Power Of Us

4. (3) Iceman: The Time Traveler

5. (2) The Nutcracker And The Four Realms

6. (6) Overlord

7. (4) The House With A Clock In Its Walls

8. (5) The Girl In The Spider's Web

9. (7) Rampant

10. (9) A Star Is Born

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

2. (1) Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

3. (2) Bohemian Rhapsody

4. (-) Instant Family

5. (-) Widows

6. (4) The Nutcracker And The Four Realms

7. (5) A Star Is Born

8. (3) Overlord

9. (6) The Girl In The Spider's Web

10. (-) Burn The Stage: The Movie

• Information from boxofficemojo.com