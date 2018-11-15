Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (2) Bohemian Rhapsody
2. (1) The Nutcracker And The Four Realms
3. (-) Iceman: The Time Traveler
4. (3)The House With A Clock In Its Walls
5. (-) The Girl In The Spider's Web
6. (-) Overlord
7. (4) Rampant
8. (6) Venom
9. (8) A Star Is Born
10. (5) Hunter Killer
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Dr Seuss' The Grinch
2. (1) Bohemian Rhapsody
3. (-) Overlord
4. (2) The Nutcracker And The Four Realms
5. (4) A Star Is Born
6. (-) The Girl In The Spider's Web
7. (3) Nobody's Fool
8. (6) Venom
9. (5) Halloween
10. (10) The Hate U Give
• Information from boxofficemojo.com