Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) The Nutcracker And The Four Realms
2. (-) Bohemian Rhapsody
3. (-) The House With A Clock In Its Walls
4. (-) Rampant
5. (2) Hunter Killer
6. (1) Venom
7. (3) Halloween
8. (6) A Star Is Born
9. (5) Zombiepura
10. (-) Kungfu League
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Bohemian Rhapsody
2. (-) The Nutcracker And The Four Realms
3. (-) Nobody's Fool
4. (2) A Star Is Born
5. (1) Halloween
6. (3) Venom
7. (8) Smallfoot
8. (4) Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
9. (5) Hunter Killer
10. (6) The Hate U Give
• Information from boxofficemojo.com